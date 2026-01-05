(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Celta Vigo defender Oscar Mingueza is becoming a hot property in the January transfer window, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

The 26-year-old is approaching a decisive point in his career, having entered the final six months of his contract with Celta Vigo, which is set to expire on June 30.

With the risk of losing him for nothing in the summer, Celta are open to a January sale if a reasonable offer arrives, while simultaneously continuing talks over a possible contract renewal.

Mingueza has been a regular fixture in LaLiga this season and remains highly valued by Celta’s coaching staff due to his versatility.

The defender has made 21 appearaces for the Spanish club in all competitions this season.

Comfortable at right-back, centre-back and even as part of a back three, he offers versatility that appeals strongly to clubs competing in physically demanding leagues.

That versatility, combined with his experience in Spain and Europe, has placed him firmly on the radar of several Premier League sides.

Aston Villa among clubs targeting Oscar Mingueza

In England, West Ham United, Aston Villa and Newcastle United are all actively monitoring the situation.

West Ham have been tracking Mingueza for months and are understood to be keen to make a move now, viewing him as a reliable defensive option who can contribute immediately.

Aston Villa, meanwhile, are believed to be preparing a long-term contract that could run until 2030, showing their intent to invest in him as part of Unai Emery’s evolving project.

Newcastle, for their part, could hold an edge financially. Sources suggest they are capable of offering a wage package significantly above Mingueza’s current terms in Spain, something that could prove decisive if the defender prioritises salary and Premier League exposure.

Defender has interest from France & Italy as well

However, competition is not limited to England. Clubs such as Marseille, AC Milan, Atalanta and Como are also keeping a close watch, ready to step in if conditions become favourable.

Financially, a January deal is expected to fall in the €8-10 million range, with Celta prepared to show flexibility given the possiblilty of a free transfer in the future.

There is also a possibility that a loan with an option to buy could be explored if clubs feel the upfront fee is too high for mid-season business.

A move to Aston Villa or Newcastle United would suit the defender as he can play at teams who are always competitive and have a squad capable of challenging the Premier League elite.

