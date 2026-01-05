(Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Sunderland AFC are reportedly poised to shatter their transfer record with a whopping €80 million (£70.3m) bid for FC Barcelona midfielder Fermin Lopez.

In a move that signals the Black Cats’ rapid transition from Premier League surprise package to genuine European contenders, Sunderland have identified the 22-year-old Spanish international as the “axis” of their ambitious future project.

If completed, the deal would not only be the biggest in Sunderland’s history but one of the most significant transfers of the January 2026 window.

Sunderland eye statement signing for Fermin Lopez

According to a report from the Spanish outlet Fichajes, Barcelona find themselves at the center of a market storm after receiving “strong interest” from Sunderland.

The report emphasises that this is not a speculative enquiry but a concrete proposal backed by the club’s board.

As per the report, Sunderland are willing to put €80 million on the table, a figure that forces the Barcelona hierarchy to “analyse all possible scenarios with maximum attention.”

The British club views Lopez as more than just a squad addition. They see him as a “reference point” who combines leadership, energy, and a competitive nature to lead the team on and off the field.

The report adds that while manager Hansi Flick and his coaching staff believe Lopez has not yet reached his ceiling and is vital to their sporting project, the financial reality is stark.

The club recognises that a sale of this magnitude would “ease economic tensions,” allow them to operate freely in the market, and strengthen other key positions.

Sunderland have reportedly identified Lopez as a “difference maker” from day one.

Category Stat Appearances 107 Goals 26 Assists 17

Fermin Lopez’s stats for Barcelona

Sunderland ready to make a huge statement after impressive Premier League return

The audacity of an €80m move for a Barcelona regular shows just how far Sunderland have come under the stewardship of Regis Le Bris.

Following their promotion in 2025, the 2025/26 campaign has been nothing short of a fairytale.

Currently sitting in the top half of the Premier League table and fighting for Champions League qualification, the Black Cats have proven they belong among the elite.

They are just four points behind fourth placed Liverpool and have shown consistency that could see them put in a real fight for a spot in Europe next season.

Following experienced summer arrivals such as Granit Xhaka and Nordi Mukiele, the Sunderland board are now reportedly ready to accelerate their growth by targeting a young, elite-level talent capable of elevating the squad instantly.

From a tactical standpoint, Le Bris’ high-intensity, pressing-based system demands midfielders who can contribute goals, energy and aggression, qualities that align perfectly with Lopez’s profile.

With the January window now open, Sunderland have made their stance unmistakably clear: they are no longer satisfied with mere survival, they are aiming for the very top.