Tensions grow between Man United pair as crisis continue to get worse at Old Trafford

Tensions are reportedly beginning to surface behind the scenes at Manchester United, with growing friction between head coach Ruben Amorim and director of football Jason Wilcox, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

While there is no suggestion of an immediate breakdown, sources close to the club indicate that differences in vision and expectations are becoming increasingly apparent as January unfolds.

At the heart of the issue is a contrast in priorities. Wilcox, who plays a key role in shaping United’s long-term sporting strategy, is understood to want Amorim to show greater tactical flexibility as the season progresses.

From the recruitment department’s perspective, adaptability is crucial given the current squad composition, injuries, and the financial constraints United are operating under following recent investment and restructuring.

Man United boss is unhappy after broken promises

Amorim, however, is said to be frustrated by what he perceives as a lack of follow-through on earlier assurances.

The Portuguese coach was reportedly informed that January reinforcements were a realistic possibility if the right opportunities emerged.

With the transfer window now open and no senior arrivals yet confirmed, Amorim is believed to be disappointed by the limited movement and the apparent shift in messaging.

Those close to the manager insist his concerns are not about short-term panic buys, but about aligning squad-building with his footballing philosophy.

Amorim’s system relies heavily on specific profiles, particularly in midfield and wide areas, and he feels the current group lacks depth and balance to consistently execute his ideas at the highest level. The absence of clear January plans has therefore heightened his unease.

The lack of depth in their squad was evident in their 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road, a result that left United 17 points behind league leaders Arsenal.

United are being cautious about January business

From the club’s side, there is a recognition that financial realities have tightened margins.

United’s leadership are wary of repeating past mistakes by overspending in January, especially on players who may not fit a long-term strategy.

Wilcox and his team are believed to favour a more patient approach, prioritising summer recruitment once budgets, outgoings and squad clarity are better defined.

Both Amorim and Wilcox share the same overarching goal of returning United to the top of English and European football, but the route to get there remains a topic of debate.

