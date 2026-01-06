(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly stepping up their efforts to sign Blackburn Rovers’ teenage sensation Igor Tyjon, with the 17-year-old striker emerging as a key target for the Gunners this month.

Following a summer window where the North London club had approaches rebuffed, fresh reports indicate that Arsenal are back at the table.

With the youngster signaling his intent to leave Ewood Park, a move to the Emirates could be on the horizon before the January window shuts.

Arsenal working on deal to sign Igor Tyjon

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Arsenal are actively “working on a deal” to bring the Blackburn Rovers forward to London.

Jacobs revealed the development on X, noting that Tyjon has been on the club’s radar for some time, with interest dating back to the summer transfer window.

Jacobs reports that the 17-year-old has formally rejected a professional contract from Blackburn Rovers.

This decision has put the Championship side in a precarious position; while no fee has been agreed upon yet, the club may be forced to cash in now rather than lose him for a tribunal-set compensation fee later.

Jacobs flagged the situation as “one to watch this month,” suggesting that while a deal isn’t done, the conditions are ripe for Arsenal to secure one of England’s brightest academy prospects.

Player profile: Who is Igor Tyjon?

Igor Tyjon is a versatile forward capable of playing across the front line, though he operates primarily as a central striker.

Born in 2008, he joined Blackburn from Rochdale in 2023 and quickly established himself as a prolific scorer in youth football, drawing attention for his agility, technical ability, and finishing.

Despite his age, Tyjon has already been exposed to senior football, making his professional debut for Rovers in the Championship during the 2024/25 campaign.

With an impressive strike rate in the Premier League 2 this term, averaging a goal every game, Tyjon is on top form and has proven he is ready for the next step in his development, a trajectory Arsenal seem keen to oversee.