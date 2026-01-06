(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the Rennes defender, Jeremy Jacquet.

According to TEAMtalk, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United are also interested in the defender.

It is no secret that Chelsea needs more quality and depth in the defensive unit. Signing the talented young defender could prove to be a wise investment. He is highly rated across Europe.

His former development coach at Rennes, Pierre-Emmanuel Bordeau, said (h/t talkSPORT): “He must gain consistency and reliability over a whole game, but he is the technical leader of his generation.

Multiple clubs are keen on him, and the competition for the 20-year-old defender is intense. The French outfit could look to cash in on his popularity and demand a premium fee as well.

Jacquet is a key player for Rennes, and he will want to join a club that offers ample opportunities. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to give him regular gametime if he joins the club. The young defender should seek assurances of gametime before joining a new club.

On the other hand, Liverpool and Manchester United could use more quality in the defensive unit as well. Both clubs have looked vulnerable at the back, and they need to tighten up defensively if they want to secure Champions League qualification for the next season and fight for trophies.

However, the links with Arsenal will come as a surprise. They are the best defensive unit in the country, and they have multiple quality defenders at their disposal. They will not be able to accommodate the 20-year-old in the starting lineup. Joining Arsenal would not make much sense for the young French defender. He needs to play regularly to fulfil his potential. Sitting on the bench at a big club would be detrimental to his development.

It remains to be seen which Premier League club decides to act on its interest and come forward with an official proposal to sign him.