Oliver Glasner, Manager of Crystal Palace, gives a thumbs up to the crowd. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are hoping to agree on a new contract with Dean Henderson.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper has been outstanding for the club, and he helped them win the FA Cup last season. He has continued his impressive performances this season as well.

Crystal Palace are hoping to reward him with a new deal, and talks are currently underway to secure his long-term future. The goalkeeper has a contract with Crystal Palace until 2028. However, the South London outfit wants to keep him for a more extended period.

According to former Premier League scout Mick Brown, Crystal Palace is now working hard to secure his contractual situation.

“Crystal Palace want to keep Henderson,” he told Football Insider. “He’s become a crucial part of what they’re doing there, and it goes back to what I’ve said before about Palace wanting to keep their best players. “They’re working hard to keep that spine of the team together, because they’re worried about losing a few key players, and he’s a big part of that. “He made two blinding saves in the game against Tottenham, and another against Fulham. “Henderson has come on as a goalkeeper no end since leaving Man United and joining Palace, he has really upped his game and become a fantastic option. “Not just for Palace but for England, his form can only be a massive positive. “From what I hear, he’s very happy at Palace and with the success they’ve had there, so I think keeping him on a new contract is something they’ll push to get done.”

Crystal Palace are looking to build a quality team for the future, and they need to keep their best players. They have multiple quality players at their disposal and a superb manager in Oliver Glasner. Keeping Henderson at the club for the long term would be a wise decision.

The fans will be delighted to hear that the club is working to secure his future. It remains to be seen whether all parties can agree quickly.