Oliver Glasner applauding the Crystal Palace fans (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace are reportedly interested in signing the Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes.

Manager Oliver Glasner has been linked with a move away from the club, and the Eagles are desperate to keep him at the club for the long term. They are prepared to appease him by signing quality players, and they have identified the Brazilian as a target.

A report from Daily Mail claims: “Palace may look to bring in a central midfielder, with Kamada likely to miss 10 weeks with the hamstring injury he suffered against Man City last month. Wolves’ Joao Gomes and Kevin Danois of Auxerre are two names that have been floated.”

Gomes has done an excellent job at Wolves, and he could prove to be a superb acquisition for Crystal Palace. They need more quality in the middle of the park, and the Brazilian could be ideal for them. He will add defensive cover and physicality to the side. He will help them control games better as well.

He is already well settled in the Premier League, and Gomes could make an immediate impact at the South London club. It will be interesting to see if Crystal Palace can get the deal done.

Wolves are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they are at the bottom of the league table. They are the favourites to go down. They are likely to lose key players if they are relegated to the Championship at the end of the season.

Gomes is a quality player, and he has been linked with multiple clubs recently. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent acquisition for Crystal Palace. It remains to be seen whether the Eagles can convince the Wolves to sell the player in the coming months.