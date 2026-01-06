Euro giants identify Man City star as key transfer target for January window

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

AC Milan are stepping up their search for defensive reinforcements in the January transfer window, with Nathan Aké emerging as a prominent target following a demanding weekend that exposed the Rossoneri’s lack of depth.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Milan’s narrow options were stretched to the limit during their trip to Cagliari, prompting the club’s hierarchy to accelerate plans for a dependable, ready-made defensive addition.

Aké is viewed internally at Milan as a classic “plug-and-play” option. His experience at the highest level, versatility across the back line, and calmness under pressure are seen as ideal qualities for a side competing on multiple fronts.

The Netherlands international is comfortable operating as a centre-back or left-back, a flexibility that appeals strongly to Milan as they juggle Serie A commitments alongside European ambitions.

Nathan Aké could be open to Man City exit

Reports suggest that Aké’s situation at the Etihad Stadium could open the door to a January move.

While Pep Guardiola values the defender’s professionalism, Aké has not always been a guaranteed starter this season, with competition fierce in City’s defensive unit.

Sources in Italy indicate that the 30-year-old is keen to play more regular first-team football, a factor Milan believe could work in their favour if negotiations progress.

Milan’s recruitment team are also mindful of the need for immediate reliability rather than a long-term project.

Injuries and suspensions have repeatedly disrupted their defensive structure this season, and head coach Massimiliano Allegri is understood to be pushing for a player who can adapt quickly to Serie A’s tactical demands.

Defender is highly valued for his experience

Aké’s Premier League and Champions League pedigree, combined with his previous experience in high-pressure environments, make him an attractive candidate to slot straight into the starting XI.

City’s stance will be crucial, as Guardiola is traditionally reluctant to weaken his squad mid-season unless a suitable replacement is secured.

That said, Aké is not the only name on Milan’s shortlist. The club are also monitoring Federico Gatti of Juventus, a defender admired for his physicality, aerial strength, and familiarity with Serie A.

Another alternative under consideration is Radu Dragusin from Tottenham.

