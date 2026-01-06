Ex-Man United boss is ready to make emotional Old Trafford return

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are aware that club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær would be open to a return to Old Trafford, even on a short-term six-month contract, as the club reassesses its direction following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim.

Solskjær is understood to be keen on stepping back into the dugout in a caretaker capacity, according to Fabrizio Romano.

His willingness to help has not gone unnoticed by senior figures at Carrington, particularly at a time when stability and familiarity are being prioritised over long-term experimentation.

Man United start internal process today to assess short term options, then new permanent manager from June.

Amorim departs Old Trafford with United sitting sixth in the Premier League, a position that falls well short of the club’s ambitions.

Ruben Amorim has left Man United in a mess

Their domestic campaign has been further undermined by an embarrassing exit from the League Cup at the hands of Grimsby Town, a result that amplified concerns about the team’s mentality, structure, and overall identity.

Performances have been inconsistent throughout the season, with the squad struggling to adapt to Amorim’s tactical demands and failing to show clear progress.

Behind the scenes, the situation became increasingly untenable. The Portuguese coach reportedly suffered a complete breakdown in relations with the club’s hierarchy, most notably with technical director Jason Wilcox.

Disagreements over recruitment strategy, squad balance, and long-term planning ultimately eroded trust, leaving United with little choice but to act decisively.

Solskjær to make Old Trafford return?

Solskjær’s name has therefore resurfaced as a familiar and reassuring option. The Norwegian knows the club well, its culture, expectations, and the pressures that come with managing one of world football’s biggest institutions.

He also maintains strong relationships with many staff members behind the scenes and understands the importance of reconnecting the team with the club’s traditional values, often referred to as the “United DNA”.

While there is no guarantee that Solskjær will be offered the role, sources suggest he is viewed internally as a safe pair of hands capable of steadying the ship until a permanent appointment is made in the summer.

His previous tenure, which included a second-place league finish and a run to the Europa League final, still carries weight within the club’s decision-making circles.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies his dream target for the Man United manager position