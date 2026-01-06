(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

With the Manchester United managerial hot seat vacant once again following the departure of Ruben Amorim this week, speculation is mounting over who will take the reins at Old Trafford.

While names like Michael Carrick circulating for the interim role, previous comments from Harry Maguire suggest that he may already have a preferred candidate in mind: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Speaking on Rio Ferdinand’s YouTube podcast back in August, the former United captain opened up about his time under the Norwegian, offering glowing praise that hints at a desire for a reunion.

Harry Maguire full of praise for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Reflecting on the 2020-21 era, Maguire described the tactical setup under Solskjaer as the most comfortable he has felt during his time at the club.

He praised the trio of Ole, Kieran McKenna and Michael Carrick for the way they coached the Man United team back then.

He said:

“We just couldn’t believe what happened because we obviously finished third and second and then that season we brought in Jadon Sancho, Rafael Varane and Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer and you’re thinking here we go now like let’s go and win the Premier League.

“And it just never happened. It just never clicked. and obviously we lost Ole (Solskjaer) which was disappointing if I’m being honest. I felt like Ole did an unbelievable job.

“I’ll probably speak more about Ole when I’m when I’m retired but the way that he set us up in them first two years is probably the best I’ve felt in a team. Under Ole and Kieran (McKenna) and Carrick. Those three they had us so well organized.

“And like I said we didn’t have the I wouldn’t say the the best team, just a well coached , tactically brilliant, pragmatic, we could play, we could press, but yeah, the third season I was there, it just didn’t work.”

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in Man United move

According to the latest reports, Maguire’s wish may be granting itself. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is reportedly closing in on a sensational return to Manchester United as interim manager until the end of the season.

The club hierarchy has sounded out senior figures in the dressing room regarding the appointment.

It is reported that both Harry Maguire and captain Bruno Fernandes have given their approval for Solskjaer’s return.

While a final decision has not yet been made, there is a high chance Ole is going to make a emotional return to Old Trafford as their caretaker manager.

With Solskjaer reportedly keen to the challenge and key players backing the move, the Norwegian legend looks set to be at the wheel once again.