Leeds United signed Lucas Perri from Lyon at the start of the season.

The newly promoted Premier League side needed to sign a quality goalkeeper, and they invested €15 million on the 28-year-old Brazilian. So far, he has not been able to live up to the expectations. His performances have been inconsistent, and he will need to improve to justify the outlay.

Leeds United needed an upgrade on Ilan Meslier. Perri has shown glimpses of his quality at the English club, and it will be interesting to see if he can cut out the inconsistencies from his game.

Speaking on BBC Radio Leeds, Aidy White suggested that the Brazilian is not worth the money Leeds paid for him.

“He’s hesitant, his kicking’s not very good. I think with the budget, we probably could have done better in my opinion,” he said. “It’s still a lot of money to fork out on a goalkeeper, and we could have done better. If anything, I think maybe Darlow, in my opinion, could quite easily come in and play. I don’t think he will. I think Farke will stick with Perri. But Meslier, it’s too far gone for me now.”

The 28-year-old Brazilian will be aware that he can perform much better, and it remains to be seen whether he can improve in the coming weeks. Leeds United are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They need the key players to step up and produce strong performances. They will not want to go back down to the second division of English football.

Perri could be a key player for them during the second half of the season. He has shown his quality at Lyon and Sao Paulo. There is no doubt that he is capable of doing a lot better in the Premier League.