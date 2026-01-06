Players of Leicester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leicester City have had a disappointing season so far, and they are looking to make a managerial change to bounce back strongly in the second half.

According to a report from SportsBoom, the club has approached Martin O’Neill about becoming their new manager.

Marti Cifuentes has been linked with a move away from the club, and it appears that the Foxes are not convinced about him. They are ready to replace him, and it remains to be seen whether O’Neill is willing to take over.

He has managed several clubs throughout his career, and his Premier League experience could prove to be vital. The Foxes are chasing promotion this season, and they will be desperate to return to the Premier League as quickly as possible. Martin O’Neill could prove to be an excellent acquisition for them.

Apart from his ability to coach a team, he excels at handling young players. He could be the ideal short-term solution for Leicester City.

The Foxes are in desperate need of a breakthrough right now. They need someone who can turn things around and get their season back on track. Cifuentes has not lived up to expectations, and he is likely to be shown the door sooner rather than later.

The players will certainly hope for an experienced replacement, and the Irishman would be ideal for them. He will command the players’ respect and the fans’ admiration as well.

It remains to be seen whether Leicester City can get the deal done in the coming weeks. They need to act quickly if they want to salvage the season.