Liverpool have cooled their interest in Premier League defender due to injury issues

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements has taken a notable turn, with reports suggesting the club have begun to cool their long-standing interest in Sven Botman.
According to The Chronicle, the Newcastle United centre-back has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, but concerns over his recent injury history have prompted the Reds to reassess their priorities as they plan for their defensive targets.
Botman has been widely admired across the Premier League for his physical presence, aerial dominance and calm distribution from the back.
However, his repeated fitness setbacks over the last 18 months have raised red flags within Liverpool’s recruitment team.
Liverpool are reluctant to sign injury prone defender
With the club placing a strong emphasis on durability and availability, particularly for a position as demanding as centre-back, Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to commit significant resources to a player whose injury record could limit his long-term impact at Anfield.
The 25-year-old defender has featured just ten times for the Magpies in the Premier League this season.
As a result, Liverpool’s focus has shifted toward alternative options, with Joel Ordonez of Club Brugge emerging as a name of growing interest.
Scouts have been monitoring Ordonez’s performances, viewing him as a potential long-term investment.
Strengthening at centre-back has become increasingly important for Liverpool due to several converging factors.
Ibrahima Konaté is approaching a crucial phase in his contract situation, with discussions over his long-term future yet to be resolved.
The Reds are looking for long term defensive solutions
At the same time, club captain Virgil van Dijk has endured a difficult spell of form by his usual lofty standards, prompting internal debate about how best to manage the defensive transition over the coming seasons.
Liverpool are keen to avoid repeating past mistakes by investing heavily in defenders who may struggle with availability.
Instead, the recruitment strategy is increasingly geared toward younger, high-upside profiles who can be developed within the club’s system and provide long-term stability alongside the next generation of leaders at Anfield.
Newcastle, for their part, remain committed to Botman and have no immediate desire to sell, particularly given his importance when fit.
LFC Have lost the plot
Why not buy Semenyo for what was a bargain buy…
rather let Man City have now the two best wingers plus the best forward really not bright/but silly…what about Hughes links with him – surely Hughes knows he was he long term answer to when Salah is over????
Further – we have needed a strong controlling central defender for three seasons now…last season Gravenberch fulfilled that role with aplomb….this season he and McAllister have not lived up to last seasons form…if not for the Everyready battery man Dominik Szoboszlai running his socks off and himself into the ground LFC would be in a hopeless position…
Kerkesz to VVD – VVD to Kerkez – Kerkez back to VVVD or Kinate …Kerkez always halting any forward momentum by consistently passing back…
Further against Fulham in all of the first half we were more pedestrian in movement and passing than an U12 team…of course Fulham looked as if they were everywhere and won every ball (except for when we passed it to them)…how could they not look good.
Second half for 15 minutes we actually ran and showed intent/then lat 75 back to the sedentary octogenerian pace…
Reed’s goal well he had 5 minutes to line it up with no one going near him/again they had all downed tools looking for a breather in and around the goalkeeper in the 18 yard box…
This style of play is on Slot….sorry but it has been like this for a very long time….
Further his pig headedness in not giving Trey Nyoni & Rio Ngumoha a un is damning….
Slot derves space on the back of last season great effort but that space is shrinking very fast.
VVD has nearly also reached use by date & Konate has made more mistakes this season than can be counted on more than two hands – many leading to goals….in short and truthfully at the back they are very brittle. In the middle they are suspect/and their lack of movement all over the itch is a disgrace… YNWA