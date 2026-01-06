Liverpool have cooled their interest in Premier League defender due to injury issues

(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s search for defensive reinforcements has taken a notable turn, with reports suggesting the club have begun to cool their long-standing interest in Sven Botman.

According to The Chronicle, the Newcastle United centre-back has been on Liverpool’s radar for some time, but concerns over his recent injury history have prompted the Reds to reassess their priorities as they plan for their defensive targets.

Botman has been widely admired across the Premier League for his physical presence, aerial dominance and calm distribution from the back.

However, his repeated fitness setbacks over the last 18 months have raised red flags within Liverpool’s recruitment team.

Liverpool are reluctant to sign injury prone defender

With the club placing a strong emphasis on durability and availability, particularly for a position as demanding as centre-back, Liverpool are understood to be reluctant to commit significant resources to a player whose injury record could limit his long-term impact at Anfield.

The 25-year-old defender has featured just ten times for the Magpies in the Premier League this season.

As a result, Liverpool’s focus has shifted toward alternative options, with Joel Ordonez of Club Brugge emerging as a name of growing interest.

Scouts have been monitoring Ordonez’s performances, viewing him as a potential long-term investment.

Strengthening at centre-back has become increasingly important for Liverpool due to several converging factors.

Ibrahima Konaté is approaching a crucial phase in his contract situation, with discussions over his long-term future yet to be resolved.

The Reds are looking for long term defensive solutions

At the same time, club captain Virgil van Dijk has endured a difficult spell of form by his usual lofty standards, prompting internal debate about how best to manage the defensive transition over the coming seasons.

Liverpool are keen to avoid repeating past mistakes by investing heavily in defenders who may struggle with availability.

Instead, the recruitment strategy is increasingly geared toward younger, high-upside profiles who can be developed within the club’s system and provide long-term stability alongside the next generation of leaders at Anfield.

Newcastle, for their part, remain committed to Botman and have no immediate desire to sell, particularly given his importance when fit.

