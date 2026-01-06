Lionel Messi celebrating with the World Cup trophy (Photo by Lars Baron/Getty Images)

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Argentine superstar Lionel Messi.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are plotting a temporary loan move for the South American superstar.

Reds keen on Lionel Messi

The Argentine attacker currently plays for Inter Miami, and he is on a break due to the MLS schedule. Therefore, there have been rumours that a temporary loan move to Europe could be ideal, allowing the player to continue training at a high level and compete at a higher intensity in the coming months.

Liverpool are looking to capitalise on the situation and bring the player to the Premier League. It would be a short-term loan, which would benefit all parties. It remains to be seen whether Liverpool follows up on their interest with an official proposal.

Liverpool could use Messi

Lionel Messi is widely regarded as the greatest player of his generation, and signing him would be a major coup for Liverpool. They have had a difficult season so far, and they could use his ingenuity in the attack.

Although the move is unrealistic, it would be hugely beneficial for Liverpool in theory. They need an elite creator like him who can open up opportunities for his teammates and find the back of the net with consistency as well.

The 38-year-old registered 43 goals and 26 assists during the 24/25 season.

It will be interesting to see if Messi is willing to take on a new challenge for a few months. The move to the Premier League could be an interesting option for him. He has been linked with a move to England in the past. The South American is at the twilight stages of his career, and this could be a rather unique opportunity for him to test himself at the highest level once again.

