Man City confirm Gvardiol injury severity as Guardiola targets January replacement

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester City have confirmed that Joško Gvardiol has suffered a serious tibial fracture to his right leg, dealing a significant blow to Pep Guardiola’s side at a crucial stage of the season.

The Croatian defender will undergo surgery later this week, with the club stressing that it is too early to place a clear timeline on his return to action.

Gvardiol sustained the injury during City’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the Etihad Stadium, a match that was already frustrating for the reigning champions.

What initially appeared to be a heavy knock was later diagnosed as a fracture, ruling the 23-year-old out for an extended period and leaving Guardiola with an immediate defensive headache.

Man City suffer major blow with Gvardiol injury

The absence of Gvardiol is a major setback for Man City. Since arriving from RB Leipzig, the versatile defender has become a regular fixture in Guardiola’s system, trusted both as a left-sided centre-back and as an inverted full-back in City’s build-up play.

His ability to progress the ball, defend one-on-one situations, and provide depth has made him a crucial member of the City squad.

Losing him now inevitably disrupts the balance of a back line that has already had to cope with injuries and rotation this season.

City are now expected to explore defensive reinforcements. Multiple reports suggest that Marc Guéhi has emerged as a serious option on their shortlist.

The Crystal Palace captain is entering the final six months of his contract, meaning Palace could be open to a sale this month rather than risk losing him for free in the summer.

Pep Guardiola wants Guéhi’ in January

Guéhi’s profile fits City’s needs well. The England international is comfortable playing out from the back, strong in duels and tactically disciplined, qualities Guardiola values highly.

While Palace have previously resisted mid-season departures, the contractual situation could force a reassessment, especially if a substantial offer arrives.

Guardiola has often stressed the importance of squad depth during the second half of the season, particularly with domestic and European competitions intensifying.

Gvardiol’s injury could have implications for City’s Premier League title ambitions. He has featured heavily in big matches and his calm presence has been vital in tight contests.

For now, City’s immediate focus is on Gvardiol’s successful surgery and recovery. However, behind the scenes, recruitment discussions are accelerating.

Real Madrid set sights on 29-year-old Man City star facing contract uncertainty