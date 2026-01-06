(Photo by Alex Pantling - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Manchester United have begun the process of appointing a caretaker manager following the dismissal of Ruben Amorim, with club legend Michael Carrick emerging as a leading candidate to steady the ship until the end of the season.

Amorim was sacked earlier this week after a toxic spell at Old Trafford, where performances deteriorated and tensions behind the scenes reached boiling point.

While United’s on-pitch struggles played a major role, it was the Portuguese coach’s explosive post-match interview after the 1-1 draw against Leeds United that ultimately forced the club’s hand.

With Amorim gone, the United hierarchy are now moving quickly to install a temporary replacement to prevent further drift in the Premier League table.

Man United hold talks with Michael Carrick and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

According to Ben Jacobs of GiveMeSport, Manchester United have already made contact with Michael Carrick to discuss a potential return as caretaker manager.

The report claims that talks took place on Tuesday, highlighting United’s urgency to restore stability following Amorim’s departure.

It has been previously reported that Carrick would be tempted by the Manchester United job.

However, Carrick is not the only option under consideration. United have also reached out to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, who is said to be keen on a return and is currently viewed as a strong contender for the role.

Michael Carrick’s coaching journey and previous caretaker stint

Michael Carrick retired from professional football in 2018 and immediately transitioned into coaching, becoming an assistant manager at Manchester United under Jose Mourinho and later Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

He was handed the role of caretaker manager in November 2021 following Solskjaer’s sacking, overseeing three matches.

Carrick remained unbeaten during that short spell, recording two wins and one draw, before stepping aside following the appointment of Ralf Rangnick.

Although brief, the stint enhanced his reputation and helped pave the way for his first permanent managerial role with Middlesbrough.

Why Carrick appeals to Manchester United’s hierarchy?

Carrick took over Middlesbrough when the club were sitting 21st in the Championship, immediately transforming their fortunes.

Under his leadership:

Middlesbrough surged from the bottom half into the Championship play-offs in his first season

He guided the club to a Carabao Cup semi-final in 2024, including a memorable first-leg win over Chelsea

His 4-2-3-1 possession-based system earned widespread praise for its calm buildup and fluid attacking play

Many feel Carrick’s tactical approach would be a better fit for United’s current squad than Amorim’s rigid 3-4-3 system.

Having worked extensively under Sir Alex Ferguson, and later alongside Mourinho and Solskjaer,

Carrick is widely viewed as someone who understands the club’s identity, culture, and expectations, while also possessing the modern coaching credentials needed to salvage a fractured campaign.