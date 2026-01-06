Man United & Liverpool fear for transfer target as Real Madrid enter race to sign him

(Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Real Madrid have joined an increasingly competitive race for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton, showing the rapid rise of one of the Premier League’s most impressive young midfielders, according to AS.

The 21-year-old England international has quickly established himself as one of the most complete midfielders in the Premier League since his move to Selhurst Park.

That is why top clubs like Manchester United, Manchester City and Liverpool are showing interest in the English midfielder.

Adam Wharton has admirers at Real Madrid

At the Bernabéu, Wharton is viewed as a potential tactical solution rather than just a squad addition.

Madrid’s recruitment team reportedly see him as an ideal alternative to Aurélien Tchouaméni, offering balance and control in deeper midfield roles, while also possessing the passing range to progress the ball quickly through the lines.

His arrival could also allow Arda Güler to operate in more advanced attacking areas, where the Turkish star is most effective.

However, Real Madrid are far from alone in their admiration. Wharton’s performances have attracted sustained interest from several Premier League clubs.

As mentioned above, Man City, Liverpool, Man United, and Chelsea are all believed to be monitoring his situation closely and the race to sign him this year is expected to be intense.

From Crystal Palace’s perspective, they are under no immediate pressure to sell. Wharton is tied to a long-term contract, and the club see him as central to their sporting ambitions.

Palace sources insist that any potential transfer would only be entertained if it represented exceptional value.

La Liga giants would prefer summer move

While Premier League clubs may find it easier to structure a deal with add-ons and instalments, Real Madrid would likely prefer to move in the summer, once their own squad planning is clearer and resources can be allocated accordingly.

The Spanish giants are also mindful of maintaining balance in a midfield already packed with elite talent.

Remaining in the Premier League offers familiarity and guaranteed minutes, while a move to Madrid would represent a significant leap in both profile and pressure.

With several offers expected to be on his table, Wharton has a difficult decision to make regarding his career.

