Man United star changes transfer stance after the sacking of Ruben Amorim

(Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Kobbie Mainoo has made a decisive change of heart regarding his immediate future, withdrawing his request to leave Manchester United during the January transfer window, according to a trusted source on X.

After weeks of uncertainty and speculation, the highly rated midfielder has now opted to remain at Old Trafford and reassess his situation under new leadership, believing the coming months could mark a turning point in his young career.

The decision comes after a frustrating first half of the season for Mainoo, who has struggled to secure regular minutes.

His limited involvement surprised many supporters and pundits alike, particularly given the composure and maturity he showed during his breakthrough campaign.

Widely regarded as one of the finest products of United’s academy in recent years, Mainoo’s absence from the starting XI raised questions about the club’s direction and the handling of its emerging talent.

Kobbie Mainoo struggled under Ruben Amorim

Under former head coach Ruben Amorim, Mainoo found himself on the periphery, with the manager favouring alternative midfield options.

That situation reportedly played a major role in the player’s openness to exploring a move away, as he sought regular football to continue his development at a crucial stage.

Interest from both Premier League and European clubs was understood to be growing, with several sides monitoring his availability should United decide to sanction a loan or permanent exit.

However, Amorim’s recent dismissal has dramatically altered the landscape.

With a new managerial appointment imminent, Mainoo now senses an opportunity to reset and fight his way back into contention.

Sources close to the player suggest he feels confident that a fresh coaching staff will better appreciate his strengths.

Man United star’s brother to tone down his actions

Off the pitch, there has also been an effort to calm the noise surrounding his situation. Reports indicate that Mainoo’s brother has agreed to rein in public gestures after attracting attention earlier this season by wearing a “Free Kobbie Mainoo” shirt to a United match.

While the display highlighted frustration within the player’s camp, it did not sit well with the previous coaching staff and was seen internally as an unnecessary distraction.

Those close to Mainoo now believe a quieter, more focused approach will serve him better as he looks to rebuild trust and momentum.

The club is entering another period of transition, and there is a renewed emphasis on building around young, homegrown players who understand the identity and pressure of representing United.

Sources: Attacker wanted by Arsenal & Man United made available for sale in January