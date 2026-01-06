Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old Ivorian has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his impressive performances in German football. According to AfricaFoot, Manchester United have already submitted an offer to sign the player, and they will face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Man United submit offer for Yan Diomande

The report claims that Manchester United have offered €90 million to sign the talented Young attacker from the German club. Following Manchester United’s proposal, a meeting took place between the club hierarchy this week, and the German outfit has now permitted the club to discuss contract details with the player’s representatives.

The Premier League side is now in contact with Diomande’s entourage, and they are offering him a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old will earn €3.5 million per season, and the deal is likely to be finalised after the Africa Cup of Nations. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly.

Diomande would be a superb signing

He is an elite talent with a bright future, and Diomande could develop into a top-class player for the Premier League side. They have recently invested a lot of money on quality wingers, but it seems that they are still keen on adding more depth in that area of the pitch.

Diomande will look to establish himself as an important player for Manchester United and fulfil his potential with them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to act after Manchester United’s proposal for the Ivorian prodigy.

The German club will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible for the young attacker.