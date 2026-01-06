Man United go all in with €90m bid for AFCON wonderkid

Liverpool FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game
Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Yan Diomande has been linked with a move away from RB Leipzig in recent weeks.

The 20-year-old Ivorian has attracted the attention of multiple clubs with his impressive performances in German football. According to AfricaFoot, Manchester United have already submitted an offer to sign the player, and they will face competition from Liverpool and Tottenham.

Man United submit offer for Yan Diomande

The report claims that Manchester United have offered €90 million to sign the talented Young attacker from the German club. Following Manchester United’s proposal, a meeting took place between the club hierarchy this week, and the German outfit has now permitted the club to discuss contract details with the player’s representatives.

The Premier League side is now in contact with Diomande’s entourage, and they are offering him a five-year contract.

The 20-year-old will earn €3.5 million per season, and the deal is likely to be finalised after the Africa Cup of Nations. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can wrap up the move quickly.

More Stories / Latest News
Close-up of Chelsea FC logo on corner flag at Stamford Bridge
Forgotten Chelsea man is high in demand as Premier League clubs line up January move
Man United breaking news
Man United make January window transfer decision following Ruben Amorim’s sacking
Liam Rosenior could become the new Chelsea manager
Rosenior eyes priority signing as Chelsea plot move for versatile South American talent

Diomande would be a superb signing

Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig in action
Yan Diomande of RB Leipzig in action. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

He is an elite talent with a bright future, and Diomande could develop into a top-class player for the Premier League side. They have recently invested a lot of money on quality wingers, but it seems that they are still keen on adding more depth in that area of the pitch.

Diomande will look to establish himself as an important player for Manchester United and fulfil his potential with them.

Meanwhile, Liverpool and Tottenham are keeping tabs on the player as well, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to act after Manchester United’s proposal for the Ivorian prodigy.

The German club will certainly hope for a bidding war so that they can recoup as much as possible for the young attacker.

More Stories Yan Diomande

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *