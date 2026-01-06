Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, gestures whilst in a huddle with teammates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Barcelona, and they have an option to sign him permanently at the end of the season.

The 28-year-old has been exceptional since joining the Spanish club, and he has established himself as an important player for them. Rashford has seven goals and 11 assists in 25 matches for Barcelona.

Barcelona to sign Rashford permanently?

Barcelona will be able to sign him permanently for a fee of £26 million at the end of the season. The player has also previously admitted that he would love to play for Barcelona in the long run. He had fallen out of favour at Manchester United under Ruben Amorim. However, the Portuguese manager has been shown the door.

According to a report from The Mirror, it could now hand the England International striker a lifeline at Manchester United. It will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to the English club at the end of the season. There have been rumours that Barcelona might not be able to pay the £26 million required to sign the player. They could look to lower the asking price. If Manchester United do not oblige, they might be forced to look at other options.

Man United could use Marcus Rashford

It remains to be seen what Rashford decides. With the Portuguese manager now out of the club, this could be a fresh start for the player at Manchester United.

There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he could make a big difference in the final third for Manchester United. He could form a solid partnership with the lights of Benjamin Sesko, Matheus Cunha, and Bryan Mbeumo.

Rashford is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three, and he will add goals and creativity to the Manchester United attack. He is a top-quality player, and keeping him at the club rather than losing him for £26 million could prove a massive bonus for Manchester United.