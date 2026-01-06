Michael Owen on punditry duties (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Lead United signed Lucas Perri from Lyon during the summer transfer window, and the Brazilian has been underwhelming for them.

The Premier League paid around €15 million to sign the Brazilian, and he was expected to establish himself as a key player for the club. However, his performances have been below par, and the player has been heavily criticised in recent weeks.

His error against Manchester United allowed Matheus Cunha to find the back of the net, and former Premier League striker Michael Owen has slammed the Leeds United goalkeeper for his decision-making.

The Brazilian was quick to come out charging, and that allowed his compatriot to find the back of the net with ease. The match finished 1-1, and Leeds United could have secured all three points if the Brazilian goalkeeper had not made the costly mistake.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Owen said: “It was a well-worked goal. I don’t think the Leeds goalkeeper handed himself in glory there. I think the goalkeeper, if he stays back, he saves this. “Cunha is stretching, sliding, he can’t get enough power on the ball. You need everything in your favour to score, but the goalkeeper has gone and made it easy for him. The goalkeeper gives him the goal.”

The 28-year-old is an experienced goalkeeper with quality. He has shown that during his time with the French outfit. It will be interesting to see if he can regain his form and confidence in the coming weeks. He is the first-choice goalkeeper at the club, and Leeds United cannot afford mistakes from him. He will need to step up his performance levels in the coming weeks.

Leeds are fighting to stay up in the Premier League, and they need the key players to chip in. It remains to be seen whether the Brazilian can make amends and prove his worth at the Premier League club.