Official: Chelsea announce the appointment of new manager Liam Rosenior

Chelsea have officially confirmed the appointment of Liam Rosenior as their new head coach, handing the 41-year-old a remarkable contract that runs until June 2032.

The six-and-a-half-year agreement shows the club’s strong belief in Rosenior’s vision and their desire to commit to a long-term project following a period of managerial upheaval at Stamford Bridge.

The appointment comes in the wake of Enzo Maresca’s departure, a decision that left Chelsea searching for stability and clarity after another turbulent chapter.

By moving decisively for Rosenior and backing him with one of the longest contracts in modern Premier League history, Chelsea’s ownership has made it clear they see him not as a short-term fix, but as a coach capable of developing into one of the elite managers in world football.

Liam Rosenior reveals his ambitions at Chelsea

Speaking after his appointment, Rosenior outlined his ambitions and his emotional connection to the role, insisting his focus will be on building an identity that supporters can believe in.

Rosenior said: “There is a real hunger to win, and I will give everything, every single day, to help this team compete and win at the very highest level to make everyone connected and proud to be a part of Chelsea Football Club.

“I want our fans to be proud of who we are and what we represent in every single game that we play. They are the soul of this enormous, historic and huge football club. I cannot wait to meet you all. I cannot wait to get started.”

He later reinforced that message by stressing the importance of protecting Chelsea’s traditions while pushing for success on the pitch:

“My job is to protect that identity and create a team that reflects these values in every game we play as we continue winning trophies.”

Rosenior is being trusted to stabilise the club

Rosenior also acknowledged the magnitude of the opportunity placed in his hands, adding:

“To be entrusted with this role means the world to me and I want to thank all involved for the opportunity and faith in undertaking this job. I will give everything to bring the success this club deserves.”

Despite his relative inexperience at the highest level, Rosenior arrives with growing credibility after impressing in Ligue 1 with Strasbourg.

His record at French club Strasbourg:

Team Tenure G W D L Win % RC Strasbourg Alsace Jul 25, 2024 – Jan 6, 2026 63 32 14 17 50.80%

Chelsea are not simply gambling on potential, they are committing to patience, continuity and a clear footballing identity.

Now, with the backing of the board and the trust of the supporters to earn, Rosenior faces the biggest challenge of his career.

