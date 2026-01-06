(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly closing in on a stunning appointment, with former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer emerging as the clear frontrunner to take over as caretaker manager.

Ruben Amorim was sacked on Monday following his explosive interview post Leeds United draw.

What has followed is a whirlwind 24 hours of drama and speculation, reports from multiple outlets indicate that the Norwegian is in advanced negotiations to step back into the dugout at Old Trafford, just over four years after his departure.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer closing in on a return to Old Trafford

According to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, Solskjaer is now the leading candidate for the interim role following “advanced talks” with the club hierarchy.

While United sources stress that no final decision has been made and a formal face-to-face interview is still required the momentum is clearly shifting toward a reunion.

Jacobs notes that while other names such as Michael Carrick and Ruud van Nistelrooy remain under consideration, Solskjaer’s availability and deep connection to the club have placed him at the front of the queue.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer a frontrunner for the Manchester United caretaker role following advanced talks. United sources insist there are multiple candidates and a formal face-to-face interview with a preferred choice is still needed before any final decision is taken. However,… pic.twitter.com/ZA5ggkIC9P — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 6, 2026

Crucially, the 51-year-old appears to have the dressing room on his side. talkSPORT reports that Solskjaer has the backing of several key first-team figures, specifically naming captain Bruno Fernandes and defender Harry Maguire as those supporting his return.

Additionally, Jacobs highlights that “high-profile club legends” are advocating for the move.

Although the club insists a thorough process involving multiple candidates is underway, the report from talkSPORT claims that Solskjaer is now the firm favourite to stabilise the ship for the remainder of the season.

Ole Gunnar’s first stint at Manchester United

Solskjaer’s potential return mirrors the circumstances of his first appointment in December 2018, when he arrived as a caretaker to replace Jose Mourinho.

That spell is remembered fondly by fans for its immediate impact; Solskjaer won his first eight games in charge and orchestrated the miraculous Champions League comeback against PSG, securing the permanent job in March 2019.

His three-year tenure restored a sense of identity to the side, leading United to back-to-back top-four finishes, including a second-place finish in the 2020/21 Premier League season.

He also guided the team to the 2021 Europa League final, though they suffered a heartbreaking penalty shootout defeat to Villarreal.

Despite building a squad capable of moments of brilliance, he could not win silverware, and his reign ended in November 2021 following a heavy defeat to Watford.

Now, he may have a second chance to finish what he started.