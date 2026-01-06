Ruben Amorim decides future priority soon after sudden Man United exit

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has decided to step away from the managerial spotlight until the end of the season, despite attracting strong interest from clubs in the Middle East and Brazil.

According to journalist Rudy Galetti, the Portuguese coach has made it clear that he will not entertain any offers in the coming months, choosing instead to focus on rest, reflection, and family time before considering his next move.

Amorim’s decision follows his unexpected dismissal from Man United, a move that caught many by surprise due to its timing.

While United’s performances had been inconsistent, few expected the club’s hierarchy to act so decisively midway through a transitional phase.

Man United part ways with Ruben Amorim

Internally, however, sources suggest the decision had been building for weeks, with tensions mounting behind the scenes.

From a purely results-based perspective, Amorim’s departure was less shocking. United struggled to find rhythm under his leadership, often alternating between promising displays and inconsistent performances.

While there were flashes of the pressing, structured football that defined his success in Portugal, those ideas failed to translate consistently in the Premier League.

More damaging, however, were reported disagreements with the club’s hierarchy. Differences of opinion over recruitment strategy, squad balance, and short-term priorities created friction.

Amorim had arrived at Old Trafford with a mandate to oversee a cultural reset and impose a long-term vision, but the lack of alignment with senior decision-makers ultimately undermined his position.

Several players also struggled to adapt to his demanding tactical system, limiting his ability to fully implement his ideas.

Amorim is still highly respected in European football

Despite the turbulent spell in England, Amorim’s reputation remains largely intact.

Prior to his move to Manchester, he was widely regarded as one of Europe’s most progressive young coaches, admired for his work in developing young talent.

That standing has not diminished significantly, with clubs across Europe, South America, and the Gulf still viewing him as a high-upside managerial option.

His next step will be closely watched, and if history is any guide, it is unlikely to take long before Amorim is back on the touchline, refreshed and ready to rebuild his reputation at the highest level.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies his dream target for the Man United manager position