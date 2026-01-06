(Photo by Carl Recine/Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images)

The turbulent tenure of Ruben Amorim at Manchester United has ended in chaos, with fresh reports emerging that the Portuguese manager had physically “squared up” with Lisandro Martinez weeks prior to his dismissal.

Amorim was relieved of his duties following a damaging 1-1 draw against Leeds United at Elland Road.

While his post-match interview, described as explosive, was the public catalyst for his exit, the decision had reportedly already been made.

Friction had been bubbling under the surface at Carrington for months, painting a picture of a manager who had completely lost the dressing room.

Ruben Amorim clashed with Lisandro Martinez

According to a report by Daily Mail, the atmosphere at United’s training ground had turned toxic as early as December.

The most alarming incident involved a heated confrontation between Ruben Amorim and defender Lisandro Martinez.

The clash occurred shortly after the 27-year-old Argentine returned from injury.

During a crucial run of fixtures involving Crystal Palace and West Ham, Martinez was reportedly left fuming after being named on the bench despite believing he was fully fit to start.

The report details that Martinez confronted Amorim at Carrington to voice his frustration.

The exchange escalated rapidly, with the pair “squaring up” to one another in a manner witnesses described as “intense.”

It is understood that United’s technical director, Jason Wilcox, was aware of the deteriorating relationships.

Amorim’s nightmare at the Theatre of Dreams

Amorim’s time in Manchester will be remembered as a brief and bitter chapter in the club’s modern history.

Arriving with a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches, his reign unravelled at frightening speed.

From tactical confusion to open revolt on the training pitches, the “nightmare” spell has left the United hierarchy once again searching for a reset.

For Amorim, it was not the right fit and he seemed to have understood it pretty quickly. He was often brutally honest about the state of the club.

It almost felt like he could not wait to get out of the club, which is why Amorim was all smiles after his sacking.

For now, Darren Fletcher is set to take charge as interim manager as the club looks for a caretaker manager. A new permanent manager is expected to be appointed in the summer.