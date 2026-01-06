Sir Jim Ratcliffe identifies his dream target for the Man United manager position

Sir Jim Ratcliffe reacts during a Manchester United game (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

As Manchester United begin life after Ruben Amorim, they are in the process of currently deciding their next permanent manager.

Although Darren Fletcher is set to take charge of the club as an interim manager, the club has started working behind the scenes on a long term target.

Ratcliffe has one standout favourite in mind to lead Man United forward and that is USMNT boss Mauricio Pochettino, according to journalist Rudy Galetti.

The admiration is clear. Pochettino has long been viewed by United’s hierarchy as a manager who embodies the club’s traditional values, high-intensity football, youth development, tactical modernity and strong man-management.

Mauricio Pochettino is respected by Man United

His work at Tottenham, where he transformed a promising squad into consistent Premier League title challengers, remains highly respected inside Old Trafford.

Even his later spells, though mixed in terms of silverware, reinforced his reputation as a coach capable of building elite-level structures rather than short-term fixes.

However, despite Ratcliffe’s preference, a move for Pochettino is widely considered unlikely in the immediate future.

The Argentine is currently fully committed to his role with United States Soccer Federation, where he is preparing the national team for the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

Sources suggest that Pochettino sees this project as a defining moment in his career, with the chance to guide the USA on home soil representing both a personal and professional milestone.

Because of this, Man United are actively evaluating alternative profiles who could fit Ratcliffe’s vision.

Pochettino remains a long term United target

Nevertheless, Pochettino’s name continues to loom large in discussions. Several sources describe him as the “benchmark candidate” against whom all other options are being measured.

Even if he is not attainable now, United’s leadership are keen to keep the door open for a future approach, particularly after the World Cup cycle concludes.

What is clear, however, is that United’s new era is being shaped with a defined philosophy in mind.

And even if the timing of interest in Pochettino is wrong, he remains a strong candidate for the future under this hierarchy.

