(Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Borussia Dortmund’s decision to place Karim Adeyemi on the transfer market has has put Arsenal and Manchester United on alert, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

After a difficult campaign marked by inconsistent form and internal tensions, Dortmund are now open to cashing in, provided their valuation is met.

Adeyemi, once viewed as the future of Dortmund’s attacking project, has endured a frustrating season.

Injuries, tactical changes and reported friction behind the scenes have limited his impact, and there is a growing sense within the club that a reset may benefit all parties.

Sources in Germany suggest Dortmund are prepared to sanction a sale this month rather than allow the situation to drag into the summer.

Arsenal lead Man United in Karim Adeyemi race

Interest from England is strong. Arsenal and Man United have both made enquiries, while Barcelona continue to monitor developments from a distance.

However, financial realities in Catalonia mean Barca are unlikely to make a concrete move unless the price drops significantly or creative deal structures emerge.

Dortmund’s initial asking price is understood to sit in the €60-70 million range, though there is an acceptance that Adeyemi’s unimpressive performances this season have weakened their negotiating position.

The 23-year-old has scored just six goals for the German side in all competitions this season.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Bundesliga 15 4 1 2 0 Champions League 5 2 2 2 0 DFB-Pokal 2 0 0 0 0 Total 22 6 3 4 0

Among the suitors, Arsenal currently appear best placed. Mikel Arteta’s project, stability and clear tactical plan are all seen as attractive to Adeyemi’s camp.

United would need offer him a high wage package

The Gunners have outlined a defined role for him, competition with Gabriel Martinelli on the left flank, the ability to operate on the right when required, and occasional deployment as a central forward.

United, by contrast, face a tougher sell. While they admire Adeyemi’s pace and directness as a way to rejuvenate their attack, the club’s recent instability has given the player doubts about his future at Old Trafford.

United may need to push harder financially, in terms of wage package, to change the player’s mind.

Ultimately, the outcome of Adeyemi’s situation will depend on three factors, the clarity of the sporting project offered to him, Dortmund’s willingness to compromise on their valuation and which club is first to submit an official bid.

Transfer boost for Arsenal and Liverpool, target makes up mind on potential move