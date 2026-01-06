(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham are preparing an improved offer for Santos star Souza.

The North London club saw their initial offer worth €10m (£8m) turned down for Souza, but they remain keen on signing him.

Santos are asking for a fee in the region of €20m and as per the latest from AS journalist Eduardo Burgos, Tottenham are prepared to pay the asking price.

Tottenham prepared to make second offer for Souza

As per Eduardo, the player is ‘open to signing for Tottenham’. He likes the option of playing in the Premier League and living in London, in addition to the sports project they present to him.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs also reiterated Eduardo’s information, stating that the 19-year-old is keen on a move away this January with several clubs showing interest including Italian giants AC Milan.

Newcastle have also been linked with the player, however, Jacobs believes those reports are far from the truth.

Taking to X, Jacobs said: “Spurs set to make an improved offer to Santos for Souza after seeing an £8m bid rejected. 19-year-old Brazilian keen to move in January with several European clubs enquiring, including Milan. Newcastle United are not in the mix, despite reports.”

Tottenham’s need to bolster the left-back position

Destiny Udogie is out injured with a hamstring injury and while Djed Spence has done a decent job playing on the left in his absence, Thomas Frank feels the need to bolster that position.

The young Brazilian full-back, who has quickly emerged as one of the most exciting defensive prospects in South America, has emerged as a top target for the club.

He is a product of the famed Santos academy, which has produced the liks of Pelé and Neymar.

He established himself in the first team during the 2024 and 2025 seasons, making over 30 senior appearances and helping the club during their Serie B campaign and subsequent return to the top flight.

He is known for his quick feet, explosive pace, and tendency to drive centrally to open up spaces rather than just hugging the touchline.

He possesses a strong crossing ability and is comfortable in possession, acting almost as a playmaker from the wide areas.