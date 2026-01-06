(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur remain interested in signing the Santos defender Souza.

According to a report from TEAMtalk, multiple clubs are interested in the player. However, Tottenham are the most advanced in the race, and they have already proposed a deal worth around €10 million.

However, the Brazilian club is demanding double that amount, and they will only sell the defender for around €20 million. It remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the Bank for the teenager.

Despite the initial proposal being rejected, Tottenham are refusing to give up on the chase and are continuing talks with the South American outfit.

The 19-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he could develop into a quality player for Tottenham. He can operate as a left back as well as a wing back. He could help out at both ends of the pitch. Tottenham need more depth in that area of the pitch, and signing the young Brazilian could be ideal. He would be a long-term asset for the club.

Meanwhile, Manchester City and Newcastle United are monitoring his situation. Tottenham must act quickly if they want to get the deal done. There is no doubt they have the resources to pay €20 million for the defender, but they are hoping to sign him for a more reasonable amount. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. Newcastle and Manchester City have the finances to stump up the cash, and Tottenham will need to act diligently.

Meanwhile, the South American will be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. It would be a huge step up for him, and he will look to prove himself in England.