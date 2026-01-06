(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur and Everton have been offered the chance to sign Vanderson from Monaco.

The 24-year-old Brazilian is ready to take on a new challenge, and intermediaries have offered the player to Premier League clubs. He is likely to cost around £20 million, according to TEAMtalk, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to pay up.

Vanderson has been linked with Liverpool in recent months as well.

Do Spurs need Vanderson?

They have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence at their disposal. It will be interesting to see if they are prepared to invest in the South American defender. The 24-year-old Brazilian International is a quality player who has shown his ability in France. He has the potential to succeed in the Premier League as well.

He will certainly fancy a move to English football, and it remains to be seen where he ends up. Tottenham will be an attractive destination for the player. They have an ambitious team, and they will be hoping to fight for major trophies.

Vanderson will look to compete at the highest level with Spurs.

Everton could use Vanderson

Similarly, Everton are looking to put together a quality team. They are pushing for a place in the top half this season. Signing the Brazilian International could be ideal. They need a quality long-term replacement for Seamus Coleman, and signing the Brazilian would be perfect.

Both clubs have the finances to pay £20 million for the South American, and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to submit an official offer.

The investment could look like a bargain in future, if the South American manages to adapt to English football quickly.

He has registered 24 goal contributions in 137 appearances for Monaco. There is no doubt that he could help Tottenham and Everton improve at both ends of the pitch.