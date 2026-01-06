West Ham United manager Nuno Espirito Santo looks on (Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been told to make a move for the Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

The Scottish international has been exceptional since joining Aston Villa, and he is a key player for them. He has been consistent in the Premier League, and former Arsenal star Ray Parlour believes that the Hammers need someone like him.

West Ham are currently fighting for survival in the Premier League. They need to improve the team during the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for the Aston Villa star. He is a key player for the West Midlands outfit, and it is improbable that they will sanction his departure.

Also, the player is unlikely to force an exit. He is competing at a high level with Aston Villa, and they are third in the league table.

Arsenal legend Ray Parlour believes McGinn is exactly what West Ham need right now.

He said on talkSPORT: “John McGinn again, another good performance from John. You know what you’re going to get from John every week. People must look at John McGinn and get a buzz because he always gives 100 per cent. “He’s got quality as well, there’s no doubt about that, but the desire to play is fantastic. You need John McGinn at West Ham at the moment, he’d get people going there.”

It is no secret that West Ham need more quality in the middle of the park. They need someone who can drive the team forward and help out defensively. It will be interesting to see if they can bring in a quality midfield enforcer this month.

They will need the right additions in January if they want to stay up in the Premier League.