(Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo gave Bournemouth supporters a farewell moment they will never forget with a dramatic stoppage-time winner against Tottenham at the Vitality Stadium.

In what is widely expected to be his final appearance for the Cherries, the Ghana international fired home a stunning 94th-minute goal to seal a thrilling 3-2 victory, just as the contest appeared destined to end in a 2-2 draw.

Semenyo produced a trademark moment of brilliance, cutting inside from the right flank before unleashing a powerful left-footed strike that arrowed into the far corner, leaving the Tottenham goalkeeper with no chance.

While the home crowd celebrated a vital three points, there was an unmistakable sense that the goal marked the end of an era.

The 26-year-old, who celebrated his birthday on the day of the match, received a standing ovation as he was substituted moments before the final whistle, with supporters fully aware they may have just witnessed his final act in a Bournemouth shirt.

IT JUST HAD TO BE HIM. ANTOINE SEMENYO SCORES A STUNNING WINNER IN WHAT MIGHT BE HIS FINAL GAME FOR BOURNEMOUTH. pic.twitter.com/NFmQkiaKS5 — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) January 7, 2026

Semenyo expected to complete £65m move to Manchester City

Despite strong links with several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea, Manchester United and even Liverpool, it is Man City who have reportedly successfully signed the player.

The deal, reportedly worth £65 million, represents one of the biggest transfers of the current window and underlines Pep Guardiola’s intent to further strengthen an already strong City squad.

Semenyo is expected to undergo his medical at the Etihad Stadium on Thursday before signing a long-term contract with the reigning champions.

Fabrizio Romano’s latest update confirms that the player is set to undergo his medical with Man City tomorrow and Semenyo has said his goodbye to Bournemouth.

?? Semenyo says goodbye to Bournemouth with a 3-points goal! He’s set for medical at Manchester City tomorrow. Who’s been your Man of the Match? pic.twitter.com/K4V5l2ktfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2026

Semenyo has been on fire this season

Semenyo departs the south coast in red-hot form. His winner against Tottenham took his Premier League tally to 10 goals in just 20 appearances this season, placing him third in the league’s scoring charts.

Only Brentford’s Igor Thiago and Semenyo’s soon-to-be teammate Erling Haaland have found the net more frequently.

For Bournemouth, it was the perfect farewell. For Manchester City, it could be the arrival of another devastating attacking weapon, and for Semenyo, the next chapter in his remarkable rise.