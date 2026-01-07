Mikel Arteta applauds the fans (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has singled out Leandro Trossard for praise for his consistency and for providing the team with something different.

The Belgium international is arguably a hugely underrated player in the Premier League, giving the Gunners a real goal threat from out wide without necessarily doing anything flashy enough to get the main headlines.

Arteta is clearly happy with Trossard, though, as he singled him out for big praise ahead of tomorrow night’s important game against Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta praises Leandro Trossard’s contribution for Arsenal

Speaking at his press conference today, Arteta said of Trossard: “I think his level of understanding and consistency.

“He’s got the ability, but the level of consistency he’s showing this season in particular. I think he’s been exceptional.

“I think he’s really clicking with the team in every aspect of the game and is a player that provides something different to what we have.”

Arsenal signed Trossard from Brighton in January 2023 and the deal looks like a masterstroke now, as he cost only £21m, as per BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Leandro Trossard’s impressive stats for Arsenal this season

Trossard is Arsenal’s joint-highest scorer this season on seven goals in all competitions, the same as both Bukayo Saka and Viktor Gyokeres.

The 31-year-old also has six assists in the Premier League and Champions League, proving himself to be a dependable scorer and creator in whatever position he plays.

Leandro Trossard Arsenal stats Games Goals 2022/23 22 1 2023/24 46 17 2024/25 56 10 2025/26 23 7

Trossard could be key again for Arsenal when they take on Liverpool tomorrow night in what will be a big test for Arteta’s side.

The Gunners lost to LFC at Anfield earlier in the season, and could really do with three points at the Emirates Stadium to show they really mean business in the title race.