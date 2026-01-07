(Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly interested in signing the Blackburn Rovers wonderkid Igor Tyjon.

The 17-year-old is highly rated across England, and Arsenal are now edging closer to securing his signature. According to Hand of Arsenal via football transfers, the Gunners are leading the race for the 17-year-old attacker and are likely to sign him for around £1 million.

The England under-18 International is in the final six months of his scholarship deal with Blackburn, and Arsenal are ready to snap him up on a bargain.

The 17-year-old has been linked with multiple other English clubs, but Arsenal are determined to secure his signature.

They are looking to build a team for the future, and it is no surprise that they are keen on elite young talent like Tyjon. He could develop into an important player for Arsenal with the proper guidance in future.

The opportunity to join the Premier League club will be exciting for the youngster as well. It would be a massive step up in his career. Even though he’s likely to join up with the youth team at Arsenal, he will hope to force his way into Mikel Arteta’s first-team plans in future.

Arsenal have an impressive record of grooming young players, and they could help the 17-year-old fulfil his potential. The £1 million investment could prove to be a massive bargain in the future if the talented young attacker lives up to expectations.

Blackburn Rovers will be disappointed to lose a talented young attacker like him, but his contract situation has left them powerless to stop him from leaving. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can finalise an agreement in the coming days.