Reliable journalist addresses "concerns" over crucial Arsenal star's future

Bukayo Saka of Arsenal and journalist Charles Watts (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Reliable Arsenal journalist Charles Watts has spoken out on Bukayo Saka’s future amid a delay over the announcement of his new contract.

Saka is a hugely important player for the Gunners, but has just over a year left on his contract, with his current deal due to expire in summer 2027.

Our information has been that Saka’s new Arsenal contract is all but done, though there’s still been no official announcement from the club.

Similarly, David Ornstein has reported for the Athletic that Arsenal expect Saka to stay and sign a new deal, with Watts now also saying he remains confident it will be done.

Charles Watts confident over Bukayo Saka Arsenal contract

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Watts discussed a number of topics and took questions from fans.

It seems the reporter stands by his previous feelings that Saka would commit his future to Arsenal, even if this seems to be taking longer than a lot of sources expected.

“Do you have any concerns that Saka hasn’t signed a new deal yet?” Watts said. “I think the last time the question was raised, you were very confident he was signing a new contract. Do you have the same level of confidence today? Yes, I do.”

He added: “I’d be stunned if it didn’t go through. I’d be very surprised. But yes, I’m just as confident.”

Arsenal can’t afford to lose Bukayo Saka

Saka is a world class attacking midfielder who’s been key to how Arsenal play during their recent rise under Mikel Arteta.

The England international has an impressive 77 goals in 289 games for AFC, having risen up through the north London club’s academy.

Saka has seven goals and five assists so far this season and is second only to Declan Rice in the most highly rated performers in the Arsenal team on WhoScored.

Gooners will undoubtedly be desperate for this new contract to be done and announced as soon as possible.