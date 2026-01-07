Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta looks on (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Arsenal are interested in signing the Newcastle United defender Tino Livramento.

According to football transfers, the 23-year-old right back has been identified as a leading target for the North London club. It remains to be seen whether Arsenal follow up on their interest with an attempt to sign him in January.

Manchester City are keen on Livramento as well.

Arsenal interested in Tino Livramento

Arsenal’s Sporting Director Andrea Berta and manager Mikel Arteta rate the 23-year-old highly, and they believe that he fits the profile of the player they are looking to sign. They think that Livramento has a style similar to Jurrien Timber’s, and he could fit in seamlessly.

Meanwhile, he is a key player for Newcastle United, and the Magpies will not want to lose him easily. They are looking to build a team capable of competing in the UEFA Champions League regularly and fighting for domestic trophies. Keeping their key players will be imperative for them. Selling him to a rival club would send out the wrong statement.

Arsenal could have advantage in Livramento race

The report from football transfers claims that Livramento is represented by the same agency as Arteta, and that could help Arsenal secure his signature. They have amicable terms with the player’s representatives.

Convincing the 23-year-old to join the club might not be too difficult. He is a young player with a lot of potential, and he will want to compete at the highest level. Arsenal will be able to provide him with the platform needed to win the Premier League title and the UEFA Champions League. Although Newcastle have an ambitious project, they are not quite at that level yet.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops. The defender will undoubtedly be attracted to the idea of joining the leaders if there is a concrete proposal on the table.