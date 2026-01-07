Another PL club keen to sign Arsenal star amid Chelsea transfer interest

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reacts (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal are reportedly facing even more transfer interest in Ethan Nwaneri, with Bournemouth joining Chelsea as suitors for the young midfielder.

Nwaneri is not currently pushing to leave Arsenal, but it seems there are clubs hovering for the 18-year-old due to his lack of regular playing time at the Emirates Stadium this season.

We recently reported that Chelsea are interested in Nwaneri, following on from first looking at him in the summer, and the Independent now link Bournemouth as another option.

This is because the Cherries are about to lose Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, and so are keen to reshape their attacking options.

Ethan Nwaneri likely to stay at Arsenal

Nwaneri is seemingly not in a rush to leave Arsenal for more playing time just yet, with the Independent suggesting a deal could be more likely for him in the summer.

Interestingly, however, it seems that the England Under-21 international would prefer a move abroad if possible, with Borussia Dortmund having looked at him in the past.

Arsenal surely won’t want to sell Nwaneri, but it could be a good option for them to loan him out if he isn’t going to get regular minutes.

Being part of a potential title-winning squad could be great experience for Nwaneri, but he’ll also benefit hugely from more first-team football.

Chelsea could actually end up being a good move for him due to their project built around young players, but it’s hard to imagine Arsenal being prepared to let him go to a rival.

Bournemouth and Antoine Semenyo’s fond farewell

Nwaneri could be an ideal replacement for Semenyo, who ended his time at Bournemouth on a high on Wednesday evening.

The Ghana international struck a superb late winner for Andoni Iraola’s side as they beat Tottenham 3-2.

It had been a topsy-turvy game, but Semenyo’s quality right at the end made the difference, reminding Bournemouth just how hard it will be to replace him.

Nwaneri is a classy attacking midfielder, but few are in Semenyo’s league right now, with the 26-year-old in the form of his life with ten goals and three assists in 20 top flight matches.