Bayern Munich start initial talks with attacker to ruin transfer plans of Man United

Bayern Munich are preparing to reward Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane with a new contract extension, according to reports from Florian Plettenberg, showing the club’s satisfaction with the England captain’s impact since his arrival in Germany.



Initial talks are understood to have already taken place between Bayern and Kane’s representatives, with growing belief inside the club that an agreement could be reached to keep the 32-year-old at the Allianz Arena until either 2028 or 2029.

Such a deal would represent a significant vote of confidence in Kane’s longevity and importance, especially given the club’s long-standing policy of carefully managing contracts for players in their thirties.

Man United & Tottenham are targeting Harry Kane

The attacker has been on the radar of several English clubs recently, including Manchester United who are showing interest in signing him to solve their goal scoring issues.

His former team Tottenham are also interested in a move to bring Kane back to the Premier League.

However, both Man United and Spurs are set to suffer transfer heartbreak with Kane edging closer to extending his deal with the Bundesliga champions.

Since joining from Tottenham , Kane has exceeded expectations in the Bundesliga, quickly establishing himself as the focal point of Bayern’s attack.

His goalscoring consistency, leadership qualities, and ability to link play have been central to Bayern’s domestic dominance and their continued ambitions in European competition.

Bayern have no intention of letting Kane leave

Internally, Kane is viewed not just as a prolific striker, but as a professional role model whose influence extends beyond the pitch.

However, despite their desire to secure Kane’s future, Bayern’s hierarchy are also taking a pragmatic approach. As a precautionary measure, the club has begun scouting potential long-term replacements.

Sources close to the club suggest that Bayern’s sporting leadership see no immediate urgency to replace Kane, but rather want to identify profiles who could eventually be phased in alongside him or developed gradually.

