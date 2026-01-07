Champions League finalist rejects Man United enquiry to become new manager

(Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s wide-ranging search for a new manager has taken another turn, with reports suggesting that Manchester United made an enquiry about Simone Inzaghi following the sacking of Ruben Amorim, only to be met with rejection.

According to journalist Nicolò Schira, the highly regarded coach has decided to remain at Al-Hilal, opting to continue his project in Saudi Arabia rather than return to European football at this stage.

Man United’s interest in Inzaghi shows the scale of their ambition as they look to reset after Amorim’s troubled spell.

The Red Devils are actively exploring the market for a new head coach, seeking a figure capable of restoring structure, consistency, and identity at Old Trafford.

Simone Inzaghi is not interested in Man United job

While discussions around Inzaghi never advanced beyond initial enquiries, his decision to stay put has forced United to reassess their shortlist.

In the short term, former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær is widely expected to return in an interim capacity, providing stability and familiarity while the club takes time to identify the right long-term appointment.

However, United’s hierarchy are clear that the permanent manager is likely to be named at the end of the season, once a thorough review of candidates has been completed.

Inzaghi’s appeal is easy to understand. He is widely respected across world football for his tactical intelligence and sustained success in Serie A.

During his time with Lazio and Inter Milan, the Italian won multiple domestic trophies, including Coppa Italia triumphs, three consecutive Supercoppa Italiana titles with Inter, and a Serie A championship.

He also guided Inter to two UEFA Champions League finals, cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s elite tacticians.

Inzaghi impressed during his spell in Serie A

Club Competition Titles Seasons / Years SS Lazio Coppa Italia 1 2018–19 Supercoppa Italiana 2 2017, 2019 Inter Milan Serie A 1 2023–24 Coppa Italia 2 2021–22, 2022–23 Supercoppa Italiana 3 2021, 2022, 2023 Al-Hilal Saudi Super Cup 1 2025

His spell at Inter, in particular, elevated him to near-legendary status at the club before he chose a new challenge by moving to Al-Hilal in 2025.

With strong backing, significant resources, and a competitive project in Saudi Arabia, Inzaghi has clearly decided that now is not the right moment to leave.

As a result, Man United must now turn their attention to alternative targets. Among those under consideration are Oliver Glasner, who has impressed with his work at Crystal Palace,.

The pressure on United’s decision-makers is immense. Having endured difficult periods under Amorim and his predecessor Erik ten Hag, the club is aware of the cost of another mistake.

More than a decade on from the retirement of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, the Premier League giants are still searching for the right figure to restore their former dominance.

