€150m backing for Rosenior as Chelsea look to unleash new attack with double signing

(Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Chelsea are looking to strengthen their attacking unit in the coming months and have identified Fermin Lopez from Barcelona and Rafael Leao from AC Milan as potential targets.

Both players have done quite well for their respective clubs, and they should prove to be excellent additions for Chelsea. If they can get the deal done. The two players are likely to cost a combined fee of around €150 million.

Chelsea eyeing Fermin Lopez

According to a report from Fichajes, Chelsea wants an immediate competitive boost and is therefore ready to invest heavily. Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club’s new manager, and Chelsea are prepared to back him considerably.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can get the deal done for the two players.

Lopez has done quite well for Barcelona, but he has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months. He will add creativity and technical ability in the final third. He will help Chelsea open up stubborn defences with his vision and passing.

Rafael Leao would be a superb signing

On the other hand, Leao will add explosive pace and flair from the flanks. Chelsea need the extra bit of creativity in the final third, and the two players could prove to be defining acquisitions for them. They have invested in a couple of quality strikers in the summer, but they have not been able to find the back of the net regularly. They have not had proper service so far, and signing the likes of Lopez and Leao could change that.

Both players are likely to be attracted to the idea of moving to the Premier League. Chelsea are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down.