Chelsea are interested in signing the Strasbourg midfielder Valentin Barco.

The Blues have announced Liam Rosenior as their new manager, and he has identified his former player as a target, as per Fichajes.

The versatile 21-year-old has impressed Rosenior with his performances at Strasbourg, and he is now the manager’s top priority. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea decides to make a move for him in the coming days.

The deal should not be complicated for the London club. Strasbourg and Chelsea are owned by the same BlueCo consortium, and therefore, they should be able to get the deal done easily. Strasbourg paid €10 million to sign the player from Brighton and Hove Albion. The former Boca Junior player has been an important player for the French outfit, and he will look to make his mark in English football if the transfer goes through.

The player can operate in central midfield, as a winger, and as a wing-back. The young South American is an expert at breaking the lines with his accurate passing and vision in the final third. Barco is a mature young player with impressive physicality. He could settle into the Premier League and establish himself as a key player for the Blues.

Chelsea has been quite mediocre in recent weeks, and they will look to bounce back strongly. They will be desperate for Champions League football next season. They need to strengthen the team during the January window, and signing the Argentine player could prove a wise decision.

Rosenior knows the player well, and Barco is well-versed with his style as well. He could settle in quickly and make an immediate impact.