(Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been linked with a surprise move for the Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The English full-back joined Real Madrid as a free agent at the start of the season, but his performances have not been up to the mark. He has been criticised for his inconsistent performances, and Chelsea are looking to bring him back to the Premier League.

Liam Rosenior has been appointed as the club’s new manager, and he wants to improve the right-back position. The newly appointed Chelsea manager has identified the former Liverpool star as the ideal target.

Chelsea are now hoping to sign the defender on loan until the end of the season with an option to buy. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The report claims that Real Madrid are not quite convinced about sending the player out on loan. They would be open to selling him permanently for a fee in excess of €40 million, as per Fichajes. It will be interesting to see if Chelsea is prepared to pay up for him.

The 26-year-old has proven himself in the Premier League, and he is undoubtedly one of the best right-backs to have played in English football. He has not been at his best at Real Madrid, and a return to the Premier League could help him bounce back strongly. Returning to his comfort zone could help him regain his form and confidence.

Chelsea could use more creativity in the team, and Alexander-Arnold would be an exceptional addition in that regard. He is outstanding at creating opportunities with his deep passing. He is excellent at breaking the lines with his long, accurate passing. He could add a new dimension to the Chelsea attack. He is very effective with his crossing and set pieces as well.