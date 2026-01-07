Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner celebrates. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

Conor Gallagher has been linked with a return to the Premier League in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old has struggled to secure regular opportunities at Atletico Madrid, and he needs to leave to play more often. Crystal Palace are hoping to bring him back to the club.

According to a report from Fichajes, Oliver Glasner believes the England International could prove an excellent acquisition and help address a significant weakness in the middle of the park. It will be interesting to see if they can get the deal across the line.

They have already added a quality attacking player in Brennan Johnson. They are now looking to add some work rate and drive in the middle of the park. The South London club will have to fend off competition from clubs like Manchester United. They are prepared to offer Gallagher regular game time and prominence in the team.

They hope the player will choose to join them for sentimental reasons. He has played with them before. He was an excellent performer for them, and there is no doubt that he could transform them in the middle of the park.

Meanwhile, any move is likely to be a loan deal. However, Atletico Madrid would also welcome a permanent sale if there is a lucrative offer on the table.

Gallagher will want to cement his place in the England national team for the upcoming World Cup, and competing regularly in the Premier League during the second half of the season would be ideal for him. It remains to be seen whether he’s ready to return to his former club.

Meanwhile, Manchester United would represent an excellent opportunity for him as well. They need more quality and depth in the middle of the park, and Gallagher has the physicality and technical attributes to improve them. He has been labelled as “priceless” in the past.