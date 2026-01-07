Current mood at Man United following Ruben Amorim sacking speaks volume

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

The atmosphere around Manchester United in the immediate aftermath of Ruben Amorim’s departure has been broadly positive, according to a trusted source on X, suggesting that the club’s latest transition has not destabilised the dressing room as some may have feared.

While players are fully aware of the uncertainty surrounding the managerial situation and the wider implications of what comes next, it is understood that the changes have not had a significant negative impact on the squad.

On the contrary, several figures close to the club believe there is a sense of relief internally, with clarity and communication improving following a turbulent period behind the scenes.

United’s squad had endured a challenging spell under Amorim, marked by inconsistent performances and a lack of tactical cohesion.

Ruben Amorim struggled to find consistency at Man United

Despite the Portuguese coach’s pedigree and reputation, his methods struggled to get the best out of the players at Man United.

Since his exit, staff members and players alike are said to have embraced a more unified and calm working environment as the club looks to stabilise ahead of its next major decision.

Notably, several former Man United players have been in contact with the club to offer their support during this transitional phase.

Among them are club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjær and experienced defender Jonny Evans, both of whom are highly respected figures within the Old Trafford hierarchy.

Their involvement, even in an informal capacity, has been viewed as a reassuring presence, individuals who understand the club’s culture and expectations.

United mood is positive behind the scenes

That sentiment appears to resonate strongly across Carrington. United’s leadership is believed to be prioritising stability, communication, and unity while assessing both short-term solutions and a long-term managerial appointment.

Internally, there is an acceptance that the club has been through too many abrupt changes in recent years, and that restoring a clear identity is now essential.

Players, meanwhile, are reportedly focused on their on-field responsibilities and determined to finish the season strongly, regardless of uncertainty at executive level.

