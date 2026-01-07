(Photo by Screenshot/SkySports/Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Dominik Szoboszlai may have worried Liverpool fans with his recent comments about Mohamed Salah.

After an explosive post-match interview following the Leeds United game, where the Egyptian forward stated that someone at the club does not want him to be at Liverpool anymore.

He also accused the club for throwing him under the bus and blame him for their poor form and stated that his relationship with Arne Slot has suddenly become non-existent.

The situation deteriorated rapidly, resulting in Salah being left out for the subsequent Champions League fixture against Inter Milan.

With the winger proving his critics wrong as he shines at the Africa Cup of Nations, the future still remains uncertain. And comments from teammate Dominik Szoboszlai may have inadvertently made fans even more worried.

Dominik Szoboszlai not sure where Mo Salah’s Liverpool future stands

Speaking to Sky Sports about his relationship with the Egyptian star, Dominik Szoboszlai stated that he has developed a strong bond with Salah since arriving at the club.

He emphasised the depth of their friendship but dropped a cryptic hint about the Egyptian’s mindset.

“I think it’s very close,” Szoboszlai said of his relationship with Salah. “From day one he really got me under the wings… we talk a lot about stuff, and then trust each other even more. I know many things about him maybe no one knows.”

While highlighting Salah’s professionalism in handling the current “situation,” Szoboszlai’s final remark struck a sombre tone regarding Salah’s return from international duty: “Everybody hopes he can come back from AFCON and help us again like last season. But that’s his decision and the club’s decision.”

That single line has raised alarm bells among supporters, with many interpreting it as an admission that Salah’s return to Liverpool is far from guaranteed.

Will Salah be sold this January?

With the January transfer window now open, the fallout from Salah’s Leeds interview appears to have accelerated speculation about a potential departure.

If Salah has already played his final match for Liverpool before departing for AFCON, the Reds would face an almost impossible task of replacing their talisman midway through the season.

Szoboszlai’s comments strongly imply that discussions are ongoing behind the scenes and that no outcome has been ruled out.

Saudi Pro League clubs have pursued Salah for several seasons and remain keen, with the financial power to table an offer Liverpool may find difficult to ignore.

For now, uncertainty reigns but one thing is clear: Salah’s Liverpool future remains uncertain, and a shock January exit can not be completely ruled out.