Video: Erling Haaland misses late sitter as Man City miss chance to put pressure on Arsenal

Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City's draw vs Brighton
Erling Haaland reacts during Manchester City's draw vs Brighton (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland missed an absolute sitter late on in today’s 1-1 draw at home to Brighton.

The Norway international is normally one of the most reliably clinical finishers in the world, but for some reason he just couldn’t get his usual quality behind this shot.

Watch below as Haaland was gifted a huge opportunity from close range after poor play by Brighton, only to hit it a tame effort that the goalkeeper saved with ease…

Arsenal fans will certainly be celebrating as it means City have now drawn three Premier League games in a row to hand major momentum to the Gunners in the title race.

How costly will that Erling Haaland miss prove to be?

Haaland doesn’t quite look himself at the moment, and his loss of form has come at an awful time for City.

Erling Haaland scores a penalty for Manchester City against Brighton
Erling Haaland scores a penalty for Manchester City against Brighton (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

The 25-year-old has just one goal in his last four games, which was today’s finish from the penalty spot against the Seagulls.

Still, Haaland remains the top scorer in the Premier League this season with 19 goals in 20 games, so one imagines he’ll rediscover his form at some point.

By then, however, it may be too late, as Arsenal can go eight points clear of City if they beat Liverpool on Thursday night.

If that happens, that might prove too big a gap for City to claw back, in which case they’ll undoubtedly look back at this shocking Haaland miss as a potentially crucial moment.

