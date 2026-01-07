'Here we go' - Fabrizio Romano confirms Man City close to completing statement signing

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Antoine Semenyo’s long-anticipated move to Manchester City is now set to get completed, following the exchange of documents with Bournemouth, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The deal, worth £65 million, represents one of the biggest moves of the current transfer window and shows City’s intent to further strengthen an already formidable squad.

The Ghana international is set to undergo his medical tests on Thursday before signing a long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

Romano provided the update on X:

“Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City, here we go! Documents exchanged and sealed with Bournemouth.

“£65m transfer fee, Semenyo to sign long term deal after medical tests on Thursday.

Semenyo picked #MCFC over 4 PL top clubs as wanted to work under Pep Guardiola.”

Antoine Semenyo signing shows intent from Man City

Once finalised, Semenyo will become one of the most expensive sales in Bournemouth’s history, a testament to his rapid rise and impressive development in the Premier League over the past 18 months.

City’s interest in Semenyo has been long-standing, with recruitment staff identifying him as a forward capable of adding a different dimension to Pep Guardiola’s attacking options.

With Guardiola and his team targeting the Premier League title and chasing Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, they needed someone who can help them close the gap on the Gunners who are currently the favourites to win the league.

The 25-year-old’s decision was not taken lightly. Semenyo had interest from four other Premier League clubs, all prepared to offer him a central role in their attacking plans.

However, the chance to work under Guardiola ultimately proved decisive.

Guardiola factor helped City with the signing of Semenyo

Guardiola’s reputation for developing attacking players and elevating their tactical understanding played a major role in convincing Semenyo that City was the right next step in his career.

From Bournemouth’s perspective, the deal represents excellent business.

The club had been determined not to lose Semenyo midway through the season unless their valuation was met, and City’s willingness to pay £65m ensured negotiations progressed swiftly.

While his departure leaves a notable gap in Bournemouth’s attack, the funds generated are expected to be reinvested as the club looks to strengthen multiple areas of the squad.

