Forgotten Chelsea man is high in demand as Premier League clubs line up January move

Raheem Sterling’s future remains uncertain as the January transfer window progresses, with the experienced winger still yet to secure a move away from Chelsea after effectively being frozen out at Stamford Bridge.

While his situation has prompted widespread speculation, a clear exit route has not yet materialised, despite Sterling having several potential options to consider.

According to TEAMtalk, there has been no formal approach from Newcastle United, despite recent rumours suggesting the England international could be a candidate to move to St James’ Park.

Newcastle’s current focus appears to be elsewhere, with their recruitment strategy shaped by financial considerations and long-term squad planning rather than a short-term marquee addition.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling is wanted by West Ham

Interest from elsewhere in London, however, remains more concrete. West Ham United are still keen on Sterling and view him as a player who could add experience, pace, and proven top-flight quality to their attacking options.

That said, the Hammers are currently prioritising a move for Adama Traoré, whose profile and contractual situation are believed to be more in line with their plans.

Sterling therefore remains on West Ham’s radar, but not at the forefront of their current plans.

Meanwhile, Fulham would be open to keeping Sterling in west London should the opportunity arise.

Fulham’s interest is understood to be driven by their desire to add proven Premier League pedigree and attacking depth, particularly from wide areas.

Sterling needs Stamford Bridge exit to revive his career

However, any deal would likely depend on Chelsea’s stance regarding wages and whether a loan or permanent transfer is deemed feasible.

Beyond those clubs, it is claimed that two other Premier League sides have “made checks” on Sterling during the winter window.

While their identities have not been disclosed, this suggests that the winger’s availability has not gone unnoticed across the division.

From Sterling’s perspective, regular playing time is believed to be the priority after being frozen out by the Blues.

