(Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC/Getty Images)

The Premier League has a new Brazilian scoring king, and he wears the red and white of Brentford.

In a commanding display at the Stadium of Light, Igor Thiago etched his name into the history books, netting a brace against Sunderland to break the record for the most goals scored by a Brazilian in a single Premier League season.

The striker’s double took his league tally to 16 for the campaign, officially dethroning Liverpool legend Roberto Firmino, whose 15-goal haul in the 2017/18 season had stood as the benchmark for nearly a decade.

Brentford star Igor Thiago makes Premier League history

Many came close to breaking his record but at most could only match the feat, until Thiago.

Thiago was electric from the first whistle, terrorising the Black Cats’ defense with his physicality and movement.

His record-breaking moment arrived in the second half, a header that silenced the home crowd and sent the traveling Bees fans into raptures.

With 16 goals, Thiago has bypassed an elite list of compatriots. Alongside Firmino, he has now outscored Arsenal’s Gabriel Martinelli (15 goals in 2022/23) and Wolves’ Matheus Cunha (15 goals in 2024/25). He also leaves behind Manchester City icon Robinho (14 in 2008/09) and Gabriel Jesus (14 in 2019/20).

Player Goals Season Thiago 16 2025/26 Roberto Firmino 15 2017/18 Gabriel Martinelli 15 2022/23 Matheus Cunha 15 2024/25 Robinho 14 2008/09 Gabriel Jesus 14 2019/20

Igor Thiago finally proving his worth

This record-breaking form feels like a distant reality from his debut campaign in West London.

Following a big-money move from Club Brugge, Thiago’s first season was a nightmare defined by the treatment room rather than the penalty box.

A series of nagging injuries limited him to just eight appearances across all competitions, leaving many to question the investment.

Those doubts have been emphatically erased. A fully fit Thiago has been a revelation this term, combining durability with lethal finishing.

His current stats are staggering: 17 goals in just 22 games across all competitions.

Finally free of injury, he has become the focal point Brentford desperately needed, transforming from a transfer gamble into one of the league’s most feared marksmen.