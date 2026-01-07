Daniel Farke wants another defender at Leeds. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Leeds United are interested in signing Axel Disasi from Chelsea, and the managerial situation of the London club will not affect the transfer.

According to Football Insider, the 27-year-old French defender does not have a future at Chelsea, and he’s likely to move on this month. The defender’s move to Leeds is at an advanced stage, and it is likely to go through before the transfer window closes.

West Ham United are keen on Disasi as well.

Leeds expected to sign Axel Disasi

Chelsea have brought in Liam Rosenior as their new manager after parting ways with Enzo Maresca. However, Rosenior is unlikely to keep Disasi at the club. The former Monaco defender does not have a future at Chelsea, and he has struggled for regular opportunities at the London club. Joining Leeds would be ideal for him. He would get to resurrect his career with regular football at Elland Road.

Leeds are fighting for survival in the Premier League, and they need to tighten up at the back. Signing the Chelsea player could be ideal for them. The defender has previously shown his quality at Monaco, and Disasi can succeed at Leeds as well. Regular football at the Premier League club could bring out the best in him.

Disasi needs a move

According to the report, Disasi is a part of the bomb squad at Chelsea. The Blues are looking to get rid of certain players as quickly as possible, and the Frenchman is on that list.

It does not make sense for him to stay at Chelsea, and he will certainly hope that the club can work out a deal quickly. There have been rumours of a potential loan or a permanent deal for the French defender. It remains to be seen how the situation develops. He hasn’t played for Chelsea since April 2025, and he will be desperate for a move.